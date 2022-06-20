Have you ever gone to a yard sale and stumbled upon a dining room table set that has a great price and only needs a little TLC to make it a showstopper in your own home? Or maybe you found a great dress or a stylish coat that’s a steal of a price at a vintage shop? Now, how would you like to start out on a shopping spree that covers 180 miles of awesome deals at yard sales, organized flea markets, farmer’s markets, and specialty shops? Scavenger’s Journey is a thrifter’s dream come true and it’s made possible in part by the people joining us on the show today. Elaine Titze is the organization’s president. Dan and Mary Fite are on the board. They stopped by to tell us more about this South Dakota treasure hunt, and how you can be a part of it.

Scavenger’s Journey Map

Scavenger’s Journey leads you through 15 communities in Central South Dakota on Interstate 90, branching off on SD Hwy 44 and US Hwy 281. You’ll find a treasure trove of goods and hospitality by visiting the vendors & businesses in the participating towns. You can purchase your 2022 Scavenger’s Journey Book online at scavengersjourney.com. It costs just $8 for the e-book and $10 for the hardcover, that’s just the first of the great deals you will find during this weekend’s Scavenger’s Journey!