For more than a decade, Scavenger’s Journey has has been working to promote the small town businesses that help to make South Dakota feel like home.

Scavenger Journey’s Sarah Hargens and the organization’s president, Elaine Titze, stopped by the studio today.

With towns taking part from Wagner to Wall, you’re sure to find something magical at any of the more than hundred rummage sales, flea markets and many small town shops that help to make the journey special.

Scavenger’s Journey Map

Scavenger’s Journey leads you through communities from Wagner to Wall all along interstate in Central South Dakota on Interstate 90. You’ll find a treasure trove of goods and hospitality by visiting the vendors & businesses in the participating towns. You can purchase your 2023 Scavenger’s Journey Book online at scavengersjourney.com. It costs just $8 for the e-book and $10 for the hardcover, that’s just the first of the great deals you will find during this weekend’s Scavenger’s Journey!