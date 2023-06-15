Losing a child to a fentanyl poisoning is one of the hardest things any parent can face.



We were joined by the founder of Emily’s Hope, Angela Kennecke, who lost her daughter Emily to fentanyl poisoning five years ago.



While the pain stays with parents and loved ones forever, Angela is working to end the stigma surrounding fentanyl poisoning, and to help ensure that no family has to deal with the loss ever again. She joined us today to explain how Emily’s Hope is raising money and awareness though its annual poker run.

Angela Kennecke and Ashley Thompson on the KELOLAND Living Set