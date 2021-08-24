We’ve all seen fidget toys pop up everywhere. In some cases, the toys are just a passing trend that kids want just because their friends have the. Yet, there are way these popular toys can help.
Jamie Juhl is an Assistant Professor of Special Education at the University of Sioux Falls. She’s here to explain the uses these toys can have in the classroom.
Fidget tools, more than toys
