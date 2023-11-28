Mitchell Olson has always been mesmerized by a skilled violin player, but playing the fiddle is even more impressive.



Believe it or not most people probably wouldn’t know that the Fiddle and the Violin are essentially the same instrument. Today’s guest, Stephanie Lynch, knows that better than anyone because she’s been playing the Fiddle and the Violin since she was 3 years old.



And today, she was here to show us how anybody could pick up their old Violin and turn it into a Fiddle simply by tweaking its playing style.