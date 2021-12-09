Feliz Navidog! But don’t give pets as gifts

When you’re prepping for the holidays, gift giving is more than likely a stressful part of your holiday planning. All the hustle and bustle may find you thinking a furry companion is the purr-fect gift.

We’re being joined by Katie Day, the director of Almost Home Canine Rescue, and Michelle Seten the organizations social media manager. They also brought one of the organizations long-time fosters, Kratos.

They’re here today to help us understand why we should fur-get about giving pets as gifts this howliday season.

