Feeling stressed or anxious during the pandemic? Avera Health shares tips and advice for staying calm

Virtual ideas to keep celebrations going through pandemic Loghin Welch is an event planner with Serendipitous Events. She recently sat down with us to share ideas for ways we can still make our loved ones feel special.

Insuring your life insurance is healthy? Farmers Union Insurance explains Many of us have had to accept a new normal for our lives amid the COVID-19 crisis. Things like working from home, social occasions and even a trip to the grocery store have all changed. What hasn’t changed, and is always top of mind these days, is wanting to make sure that we are protected […]

Vance Thompson Vision uses telehealth to see patients By now, most of us have gotten used to staying at home to stay safe and only venturing out when it’s absolutely necessary. One thing that falls into that category is doctor visits. Yet even then, you might be tempted to put it off. The medical at Vance Thompson Vision want you to put your […]

Legacy Law Firm shares what documents we should have prepared before a coronavirus crisis occurs Bobbi Thury is an attorney and co-founder of Legacy Law Firm in Sioux Falls. She’s here to tell us what documents we should have in order before a COVID 19 crisis occurs in your family or with yourself.

Apps to help your mental health during pandemic App developer, Carla White, to find out what apps can help our mental health.

Stylists’ secrets for when you can’t get to the salon They say we are all just a few weeks away from learning everyone’s real hair color. And unfortunately for Ashley Thompson, she says that without her regular salon visits you would be seeing her gray hair soon. But don’t worry, she has a plan for how to survive the pandemic without the salon! Ashley recently […]

Dacotah Bank explains Paycheck Protection Program loans The federal government’s Paycheck Protection Program is offering $350 billion in loans designed to help small businesses weather the COVID-19 pandemic. The program has attracted widespread interest, but it’s also raised plenty of questions from both borrowers and lenders. Galen Van Otterloo, a Business Banker with Dacotah Bank, helps answer some of those questions. The […]

If you are sewing fabric face masks, you need this hack Ashley shows Brittany the hack she is using to make her own bias tape for easy fabric face mask ties. They also talk about the importance of getting kids involved in the mask making process and how our schools are also in need of some masks. Here are some helpful links for making masks: Non-medical […]

Journaling to help process emotions during coronavirus pandemic Life Coach Lisa Cuzman explains more about how journaling and putting our emotions on paper can actually help improve our mental health during this trying time.