1  of  3
Breaking News
Staff member at Apple Tree East Children’s Center test positive for coronavirus South Dakota governor confronts national media attention; says CDC wrapped up Smithfield tour Minnehaha County passes 1,000 COVID-19 cases, 1 new death reported as South Dakota increases to 1,311

Feeling stressed or anxious during the pandemic? Avera Health shares tips and advice for staying calm

KELOLAND Living
Posted: / Updated:

Malia Holbeck with Avera Behavioral Health shares some advice and tips for how we can all deal with the stress and anxiety that comes with a world-wide pandemic.

Stay up to date on all of the COVID-19 related resources and solutions covered on KELOLAND Living.
See more related to COVID-19

Copyright 2020 Nexstar Broadcasting, Inc. All rights reserved. This material may not be published, broadcast, rewritten, or redistributed.

Share this story

DIY Facemasks

KELOLAND Living Hosts & Producers

Trending Stories


 

Don't Miss!

More Don't Miss