Have you ever been in a relationship where you felt like you’re the other person’s second choice or the other person’s backup plan? Whether it’s a relationship with a partner or a friend, sooner or later you begin to feel slighted, or hurt, or even angry–and those feelings can bubble up when least expected. Counselor and owner of Chamness Counseling, Jeanne Chamness stopped by to help us understand the situation better and explain how we can take a front seat in our love lives.

Red Flags To Watch For