We’ve all been there, we head over to a friend’s for dinner and staring up at us are what appears to be a dozen pieces of cutlery and no less than five wine glasses. So, how can you manage the formal dinner setting without committing a social faux pas? Personal Brand Strategist and owner of Image Power Play, Sheila Anderson, walked us through even the most formal of place settings, so you’ll feel like royalty at every dinner party.

Place Setting Map

Learn more by checking out her blog on formal dinner etiquette: imagepowerplay.com/navigating-your-place-setting/.