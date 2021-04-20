Feel better and recover faster with this race day recovery plan

KELOLAND LIving’s Ashley Thompson is less than a week away from running her first half marathon, and when you’re running upwards of ten miles a day to train for a long run, your body can start to take a beating.



Tyler Anderson is a Board Certified Sports Specialist at EmpowerU. He shows us the right way to recover on race day.

The Sioux Falls Skedaddle takes place April 25th. Join her in running the race or just join her along the journey by following along on social media. You can find her at @KELOAshley on Facebook and Twitter.

