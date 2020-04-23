Feeding South Dakota works to help the growing number of food insecure

1  of  2
It doesn’t take a lot to make a big difference for someone in KELOLAND. In fact, it only takes 1 dollar for Feeding South Dakota to help provide 3 meals for those whose finances are being stretched thin during this uncertain time.

Matt Gassen, the CEO of Feeding South Dakota, explains how the landscape of food insecurity is changing across our state as we continue to deal with the COVICD-19 pandemic – and how you can help.

Learn more at feedingsouthdakota.org

AA complete listing of mobile food distribution locations along with details for each distribution can be found online here. Feeding South Dakota plans for 6,650 families each week.

If you do not see one in your local area, please visit the Helpline Center’s website here to find available resources. If you are homebound and need food, please visit coronahelpsd.com.

Stay up to date on all of the COVID-19 related resources and solutions covered on KELOLAND Living.
