February 6th, 2019 On KELOLAND Living

Siouxland Libraries are channeling their inner matchmaker this month to help you find a book you’ll love. 

Family and Community Health Field Specialist, Kimberly Wilson shares how shelf-stable foods could help you save money on your grocery bill and feed your family well. 

Darcy Jensen with Prairie View Prevention Services explains why letting your kids fail is a positive thing when it comes to parenting.

Boy Scouts of America Sioux Council shares information about the Boy Scouts program in KELOLAND in honor of National Boy Scouts Day this Friday. 

