February 25th, 2019 on KELOLAND Living

Click Rain CEO Natalie Eisenberg stops by to tell us about TrenDigital 2019!

Catch Emily and Debbi from Improv Falls this Thursday night at Remedy Brewing!

Learn about the first ever Sioux Empire Art & Iron Show and hear about some of the custom cars, motorcycles and artwork you’ll find if you attend. 

CEO of Staying Safe and Secure Terryl Cadwell stops by to tell us about a workshop this weekend that will teach you how to stay alert and aware of your surroundings. 

DTSF and WoodGrain Brewing Co. stop by to get us hopped up for this year’s Mash Madness. Make sure to use #mashmadness19 when you post your pictures online!

