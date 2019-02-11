February 11th, 2019 On KELOLAND Living

Hypnotist and Mindset Coach, Rebecca Wiener McGregor, explains what the 5 love languages are and why it’s important to apply them to your relationship.

Chef Jacqueline Warkenthien shares a tasty Valentine’s Day Truffle Recipe with us.

Recipe:

Betsy Schuster and Jim Schmidt are here to tell us how they are using today’s date of February 11th to help raise awareness about all of the resources 211 offers.

KELOLAND’s Investigates’ Angela Kennecke gives a behind the scenes look for what you will learn in her special Eye on KELOLAND tonight: Treatment For Autism Denied.

Personal Trainer and Registered Nurse, Melissa Eich, shares how you can make the most out of your lunch break workouts.