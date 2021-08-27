We’ve all been told to keep our wits about us when we’re walking alone at night. We’ve all been told certain places in our town to avoid after a certain hour, but more and more often people are questioning if these areas are really “unsafe” or if there is an unconscious bias at work demonizing these areas and those that live there.
Vaney Hariri is the founder of think 3d solutions, and a community advocate for equity and inclusivity.
He’s here today to help us reshape a few of our pre-conceived fears, and help us better understand where they may be coming from.
Fear: Who’s problem is it?
