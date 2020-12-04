Father’s Wisdom with Jeff Gould

The holidays always come with life advice from family members and those conversations are priceless because they make an impact in nearly everyone’s lives. Regardless of whether you’re hearing about your grandma’s trip to school, your aunt’s prom or even just hearing your father’s shared wisdom.

We’re being joined by a familiar face, Jeff Gould, of I Like That Story.

He explains how listening to stories passed through the generations can help make the holidays, and our lives, even more magical.

