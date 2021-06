PIERRE, S.D. (KELO) -- Deadwood gambling taxes must provide $100,000 per year to a fund overseen by the South Dakota State Historical Society, with the money used for making grants to projects in other communities. After three decades, the fund has quietly built up a surplus that now stands at $219,000.

The state historic preservation officer, Ted Spencer, told the society's trustees Friday he wants them to give away substantially more the next two years and get the balance down to $100,000.