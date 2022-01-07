Fashion trends to leave behind in 2022

A new year means it’s time to dump the old calendars, all those old habits and, as fashion fan knows, the same goes for those now-outdated fashion trends. Nicole Loe is a KELOLAND fashion blogger and she is joining us today to give us a few pointers on what we should keep in our closets and what we need to nix! Of course, it’s not like the fashion police are *really going to search your closet. Honestly, you should dress as you wish. But it’s kind of fun to see which style rules the fashion set says are now passe’.
Trending Stories
Don't Miss!