Fashion tips to stay comfy and stylish this Thanksgiving

The holidays are a time for friends, family, and more often than not feasting. Those three things combined can lead to one thing when it comes to getting dressed: wanting to be comfortable. However, the holidays also mean time for photos and dressing up. So, how can we combine the two and make sure that we’re well dressed and stylish while also staying comfortable? We’re being joined by Deb Vogel, the Owner of House of Colour Sioux Falls. She’s here today to show us a few options and avenues that we can take to keep comfy without resorting to sweatpants.
Trending Stories
Don't Miss!