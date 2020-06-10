Farmers Union explains changes in long-term care insurance

You’ve always worked hard to make sure that you and your family are financially secure. You’ve also tried to plan for the surprises that life can bring in the future. Even the best plans might not be enough to prepare you for the unexpected costs associated with long-term care. If you’ve looked at long-term care insurance before and decided it wasn’t for you, Stacy Mongar with Farmers Union Insurance says you might want to take a second look because the rules have changed. She tells us more about the best options for protecting the people and things that mean the most to you.

You can find out more about how Farmers Union Insurance can help you select the right long-term care insurance plan for you and your family by visiting their website at FUIagency.com. Or call 605-212-1581. All Farmers Union Agent Offices are open across the state, but please call ahead to schedule your appointment. You can also reach a Farmers Union agent by email. Farmers Union wants you to know that they are still continuing to service customers as needed in person, by phone, or online.

