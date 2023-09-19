Later this week on Sept 22 is the start of the Fall season, but did you know that same day is also set aside to address a very serious matter.



Falls Prevention Awareness day is also Sept 22nd. The act of falling down is the leading cause of injury related emergency room visits.



Becca Jordre is a Professor of Physical Therapy at the University of South Dakota and knows the importance that balance plays when it comes to falls.



She dropped by to share her top-tips for staying in motion, while avoiding injuries as we get older.