Kids across KELOLAND are heading back to the classroom, and that means that they'll be looking to parents and caregivers for nightly dinner plans once again. If you're looking for a dinner idea that's simple, tasty, and has that homemade touch we've got an idea just for you that won't break the grocery budget. Janelle Revier, Culinary Arts Teacher at CTE, shows us how us how we can spice up a package of ramen to take it to a new level that everyone will love.