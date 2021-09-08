Fall in love at the Home Builders Association of the Sioux Empire’s Fall Parade of Homes

If the pandemic has taught us anything, it’s the importance of having a home that fits your needs, whether that includes room for a home office, or a larger family room, so you aren’t tripping over each other as the kids play a game, your spouse watches a movie, and you want to get online. Thankfully, the Home Builders Association of the Sioux Empire has a great idea to help fill you with the inspiration you need to find a home that really fits you and your family–this weekend’s Fall Parade of Homes.



Dusty Rallis is the Parade of Homes Event Chair. He’s joining us today to tell us more about the homes featured on this year’s Fall Parade of Homes.



He’s also going to tell us more about how the 5-dollar entry fee for this year’s feature home helps support the young and old in our community.

The 2021 Fall Parade of Homes is presented by the Home Builders Association of the Sioux Empire. You can tour the homes this weekend and next weekend. If you have a question, you can call them at 605-361-8322 to find out more. You can also find more information on their website HBASiouxEmpire.com. A free guide to the Fall Parade of Homes is available at all Sioux Falls Hy-Vee locations.