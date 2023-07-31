Have you ever been listening to the sermon at church when you start thinking about work? Not what you have to do on Monday morning, but how the biblical lesson could also come in handy at the office?

Joe Rutten is the executive director of the Catholic Men’s Business Fraternity in Sioux Falls which is hosting the upcoming Faith and Business Conference.

Joe understands that it can be difficult for faith to be a part of the working world, which is why he joined us the conference aims to help community and business leaders successfully meet that challenge.

Faith and Business Conference details

The Faith and Business Conference for 2023 is a little over 2 weeks away. Seating is limited, so purchase your tickets now. The Conference takes place Wednesday, August 23rd at the Sioux Falls Convention Center. The cost is just $50 per person and tickets are available online.