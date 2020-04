Face mask recipes

Aloe Vera face mask for dull and dry skin:

1 Tbsp Aloe Vera with Turmeric

1 Tbsp honey

Directions: Apply on face and neck. Let dry completely. Rinse off with tap water.

Gentle hydrating face mask:

1/2 cup raw ground oatmeal

1/2 cup water

1/2 cup milk

1 Tbsp honey

Directions: Cook over stove then apply to face.