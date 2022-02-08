We all want to look our best and the proof is in the growing aesthetics industry. Whether you want a facial, lash extensions, an eyebrow wax or the latest in skin care, you can find a salon without much effort. But how long will you have to wait to actually get into the salon? A couple of weeks? A month? By then most of us have forgotten why we booked the appointment into our busy day.



Sherri Kanzenbach and her husband, Todd, are the owners of Face Foundrié. They recently opened Face Foundrié in Sioux Falls and their daughter, Ally, is managing the operation. They know all about that headache and they’ve got the perfect answer for you.



Whether you are looking for a facial that brings back your youthful glow, flirty lash extensions, a brow wax, or skin care that will make you feel like you’re at a spa even in your own home, Face Foundrié has the services you want–without the wait.

Ally and Sherri Kanzenbach sit down with Ashley Thompson to talk about Face Foundrié

Face Foundrié in Sioux Falls specializes in all things face. Their goal is to make skincare affordable, approachable and accessible to all. You will find them at 4011 West 41st Street, near the Empire Mall. You can call them to book a service at 605-809-5527. Or take the skin quiz and book a service online at facefoundrie.com and select Sioux Falls.