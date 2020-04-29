Explore the zoo virtually (and meet a bear!)

There is something so special about taking a trip to the zoo as kids. Let’s face it, it’s just as fun for the adults. We may not be able to visit our favorite animals in person right now, but that’s not stopping the Great Plains Zoo in Sioux Falls from bringing the animals to you. Ashley (and her son Fox) recently had the chance to chat via zoom with the Great Plains Zoo’s Education Services Manager, Leigh Spencer. She explains how you can keep up with the happenings at the zoo, virtually.

Check out the Great Plains Zoo’s virtual offerings here!