Breaking News
Two additional COVID-19 deaths; More recoveries than new cases in S.D.

Explore the zoo virtually (and meet a bear!)

KELOLAND Living
Posted: / Updated:
At Home Concerts

There is something so special about taking a trip to the zoo as kids. Let’s face it, it’s just as fun for the adults. We may not be able to visit our favorite animals in person right now, but that’s not stopping the Great Plains Zoo in Sioux Falls from bringing the animals to you. Ashley (and her son Fox) recently had the chance to chat via zoom with the Great Plains Zoo’s Education Services Manager, Leigh Spencer. She explains how you can keep up with the happenings at the zoo, virtually.

Check out the Great Plains Zoo’s virtual offerings here!

Copyright 2020 Nexstar Broadcasting, Inc. All rights reserved. This material may not be published, broadcast, rewritten, or redistributed.

Share this story

DIY Facemasks

KELOLAND Living Hosts & Producers

Trending Stories


 

Don't Miss!

More Don't Miss