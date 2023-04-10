When was the last time you were able to touch your toes? We all know that stretching and having tight muscles can be a pain. Thankfully, today’s guests had some inside information on how we can help our bodies get loosened up and primed to move the way we want to, even as we age. Brandy Sivesin is the general manager of StretchLab in Sioux Falls and Kim Adams is a certified flexologist. They joined KELOLAND Living’s Ashley Thompson today to show us all how StretchLab’s certified flexologists can help you limber up to feel better in your day-to-day life.

Stretchlab is a one-on-one assisted stretching environment. Their nationally-certified Flexologists use a form of stretching called PNF which is a contract and release type of stretching, it increases mobility and helps with joint and muscle pain, as well as relieving stress. If you join before May 1st, you can take advantage of StretchLab’s special Pre-sale rates. The lab is located at 2209 W 57th street in Sioux Falls, or give them a call at 605-305-9615 . You can find out more online at StretchLab.com/location/SiouxFalls.