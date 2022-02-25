The music of John Williams has changed the voice of music’s impact on film. From “Jaws” to “Star Wars” to the “Harry Potter” franchise, his mark is well-established, and now in his ninth decade of life, he and his music are revered. It’s impossible to overlook the popularity of his music, which probably explains why this weekend’s South Dakota Symphony Orchestra Concert is already sold out.

Thomas Fortner, is the South Dakota Symphony Orchestra’s Assistant Conductor and Youth Orchestra Music Director. He is joined us to tell us what you can expect if you are lucky enough to already have tickets for the concert. He also filled us in on the South Dakota Symphony’s youth programs and how they are working to ensure that there is a next generation’s musicians have opportunities to practice and play.

Thomas Fortner on set with Ashley Thompson

This centennial season features music from various South Dakota artists, world premieres and thrilling symphonic masterworks including a 100th birthday celebration finale. You can support their efforts by making a donation, as your gift is critical for continuing orchestra concerts, music education programs and impactful community building programs. Visit SDsymphony.org to learn more.