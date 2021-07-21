Experience the beauty of The Golf Club at Devils Tower

Designed by Phelps-Atkinson Golf Design, Kevin Atkinson ASGCA, The Golf Club at Devils Tower is an 18-Hole, Par 72 course spread over approximately 150 acres. Majestic trees surround the grounds, with fairways that span rolling prairies and greens sprinkled with beautiful backdrops. This isn’t your average tour of the links and we’re giving you a golfer’s-eye view of the action.
|You know with surroundings like these, you won’t even care about that bogey or that your short game could use some work because after checking out the pro shop or having a great meal here, you’ll already feel like you’ve hit a hole in one!
Interested in any one of the five membership options at the Golf Club at Devil’s Tower? Just give them a call at 307-467-5773 or visit devilstowergolf.com to find out more about their membership options and amenities.