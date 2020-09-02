Experience hands-on activities at the Washington Pavilion Kirby Science Discovery Center

With over 100 interactive exhibits, the Kirby Science Discovery Center offers an incredible array of fun and educational activities! Exhibits are open 10AM – 5PM Monday through Saturday and Sunday from 12PM – 5PM. You need to purchase tickets online ahead of time because that’s the best way to ensure that you are able to get tickets for the time you want. You can make reservations online at washingtonpavilion.org/timedadmission. You can call 605-367-6000 for more information. If you are a member, all you need to do is register online with your member account to reserve your free passes. memberships are available for as little at $5.99.