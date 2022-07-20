Getting out into nature usually means leaving behind your creature comforts. You trade a bed for a sleeping bag. Wifi for nature, and carpet for wood chips. That’s been true for years, but is doesn’t always have to be that way. Jacob and Kelly Bunde, are the owners of a small business known as Outpost Adventures. They stopped by to show us how we can enjoy the outdoors without leaving behind all the comforts of home. As well as how it’s possible to live a luxury minimalist lifestyle.

Inside one of the tiny homes