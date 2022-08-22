We all know how important exercising is, but what about stretching? Flexibility is important for everyday life. Think about everyday tasks like bending over to pick up the laundry, or reaching for something high on a shelf. Tasks like these can become much more complicated as you lose your flexibility. Megan Kool is the owner and founder of Mega Strong Fitness. She says flexibility is important at every age to prevent injury and maintain mobility and muscle function. She demonstrated some exercises we should all be adding into our exercise routine that can help improve our range of motion.

