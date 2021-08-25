Everything you need to know about the South Dakota State Fair

On September 2nd the gates in Huron will be thrown open and more than 200,000 will experience the South Dakota State Fair. It’s a tradition that has been celebrated in the state since 1885.



This year, even a pandemic can’t stop the action on the midway, the livestock barns and the main stage. Candi Briley is the Assistant Manager of the South Dakota State Fair.



She’s joining us today to tell us more about this year’s state fair and its 135 years of making memories for South Dakotans.

Put Huron on your summer road trip list Thursday, September 2nd through Monday, September 6th for the South Dakota State Fair. The gates are open from 7AM until 8PM and the rides continue until Midnight. On Monday, September 6th, from 7 AM until 11AM, you can help Stock the Shelves by bringing along a non-perishable food item and you will receive $2 off your gate admission.