The honest truth is that summer just isn’t summer until you’ve taken in a county fair or two. Here in KELOLAND that is certainly true and the biggest county fair in the state has to be the Sioux Empire Fair.



The gates open for this year’s event on Friday and our guests, Scott Wick, who is the president and CEO of the Sioux Empire Fair, and Julie Hammer is an administrative assistant with the fair. They will be the ones holding the “key.”



They joined us today to tell you about what’s new at the fair and how you can get into the gate for all the fun.

Don’t miss your chance to take in the Sioux Empire Fair and celebrate a summer tradition. All exhibits and events are located at the W-H Lyon Fairgrounds & Expo Center at 100 North Lyon Boulevard. If you have a fair-related question, you can call 605-367-7178. You can also find all the information to find all the fun at the fair online at siouxempirefair.com.