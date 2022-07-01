You can already tell that this isn’t going to be your “normal” Levitt at the Falls segment. That’s because what’s going to happen on the Levitt lawn next weekend, isn’t like anything the Levitt, or Sioux Falls for that matter, has ever seen. Different is the name of the game when you’re talking about skateboarding culture.



And here to talk about skateboarding culture and the unique collaboration between Levitt at the Falls and something known as “Innoskate”, were Levitt Executive Director, Nancy Halverson; Sioux Falls Skatepark Association Co-Founder, Walter Portz, and Rehfeld’s Art & Framing General Manager, Erin Castle.



Innoskate Sioux Falls 2022 is a one-time special event for the region. It would not be possible without a unique collaboration between Levitt at the Falls, the Smithsonian Museum of American History’s Lemelson Center for Invention and Innovation, and USA Skateboarding. Innoskate Sioux Falls will celebrate the intersections between skateboarding culture, invention and innovation, and music and the arts.

Innoskate Schedule

Thursday, July 7th

7:00pm – Innoskate 360 Kick-Off Panel Discussion

8:00pm – Concert performance: Smithsonian Jazz Masterworks Orchestra

Friday, July 8th

10:30am – Jazz for Kids Concert with Smithsonian Jazz Masterworks Orchestra

11:00am – Festival Activities Begin – Art Alley, DJ Absolute, DTSF Vendor Village, Advanced and Beginner Skateparks, and Smithsonian Spark!Lab

2:00pm – 60 Years of Skateboarding Technology Panel

4:00pm – Skateboarding for Mental Health Panel

5:30pm – Sioux Falls Skate Community Panel

6:00pm – Screen Printing

7:00pm – Invent Your Own Skate Video with the Belladonnas

7:30pm – Dessa Concert

Saturday, July 9th

11:00am – Festival Activities Begin – Art Alley, DJ Absolute, DTSF Vendor Village, Advanced and Beginner Skateparks, and Smithsonian Spark!Lab

12:00pm – Pine Ridge Skate Community Panel

1:30pm – Diversity, Equity, & Inclusion in Skateboarding Panel

3:00pm – The Olympic Experience Panel

4:30pm – Best Trick Competition

5:30pm – Best Trick Awards

6:00pm – Screen Printing

6:00pm – A Visual Sound in Concert

7:00pm – Special Smithsonian Presentation

7:30pm – Meet Me @ The Altar performance

Details for Innoskate concerts