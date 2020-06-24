Everything you need to celebrate Harry Potter’s 40th birthday

July 31st is just over a month away, which means if you are a Harry Potter fan, it’s time to start planning for his birthday party. Harry Potter will be turning 40 this year, and a milestone birthday means we definitely need to celebrate. Paige Carda is the Executive Director of REACH Literacy. She is here to explain how kids can celebrate the event now that COVID-19 has hit Hogwartz, too.
You can sign up for REACH Literacy’s Harry Potter Birthday Box on their website, reachlitteracy.org. Remember, there are only 200 available!