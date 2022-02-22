Growing up reading was an essential part of KELOLAND Living Ashley Thompson’s life. It still is to this day. That’s the case for many people because, as you probably already know, reading is everywhere. No pair knows that better than today’s guests.



Carly Uthe is a Multi Media Specialist with the Sioux Falls School District and Lucy Steiger is a Library Associate with Siouxland Libraries.



They joined us to fill us in on a new partnership between the district and the library aimed at getting readers to track the books they read in one month.

Details for the “Everybody Reads” initiative