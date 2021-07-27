Even the ugliest dog can come out on top

It is another sunny, hot, humid, and somewhat smoky day across KELOLAND. The smoke is thick enough it might actually hold back the full heating of the sun. Afternoon temperatures have pushed through the 90s toward triple digits. The air is humid in eastern KELOLAND due to the south wind, and heat advisories are posted.

Tonight will be mostly clear and warm. Lows will be in the low to mid 70s East River, with plenty of humidity remaining. Lows will be in the upper 70s West River, though the air will be drier.