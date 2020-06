Cooking is an Art. And culinary school teaches everything an aspiring chef needs to know about the art of cooking. But what do the rest of us "at-home chefs" do when we don't have a professional to guide us through our food fails? Lucky for you, we've brought the expert into our studio today to help. Janelle Revier is the Culinary Arts teacher at CTE. With the questions we have collected from our viewers, we are all about to become better versed in the art of cooking.