Essential Oils to ‘keep calm and carry on’ during a pandemic

Heading back to school creates a lot of anxiety and apprehension for parents, teachers, and, of course, students–especially in the middle of a worldwide pandemic. But, what if we told you there was way that you can keep some of those worries at bay with just a few drops of oil? Emily Paulsen, an essential oil expert with Healing Drops Oil, shows us a few of the combinations that we can use to help us all “keep clam and carry on” through the days ahead–whatever they bring.
Trending Stories
Don't Miss!