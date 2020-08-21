Essential Oils to ‘keep calm and carry on’ during a pandemic

It's Friday which means it's time to head into our weekend with a little music. While we've been bringing you a variety of music genres each Friday-- from country to folk-- today we have something different for you. Today we are taking you into the magical world of musical theatre. Emma Madeja is a 15-year-old singer whose not only bringing her music to today's Friday Refrain, she's is also one of the performers who has been chosen for Dreamfest Midwest, a music festival being held in Sioux Falls in November.

Emma is one of the amateur musicians who has been selected to live her dream for a day at Dreamfest Midwest. Get your tickets to see her perform at The District in Sioux Falls on Friday, November 13th.