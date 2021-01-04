Essential oils for holiday hangovers

Emily Paulsen is an essential oil expert. She’s here today with a few tips that will help tide us over for the remainder of the long South Dakota winter and help us recover from the holiday hangover.

Essential oils holiday hangover recipes:

Orange You Happy

3 drops basil
3 drops wild orange

Brighten

3 drops bergamot
1 drop grapefruit
1 drop ylang ylang

Lift

3 drops bergamot or wild orange
2 drops clary sage
2 drops frankincense
1 drop jasmine or ylang ylang 1 drop lemon

If you’re interested in being a part of the free upcoming opportunity to learn more about essential oils you can text Emily to sign up at 605-695-1875.

