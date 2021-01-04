Essential oils for holiday hangovers

It's not often that a career path that began in health care takes a detour and winds through photography and the creation of a collaborative space for visual artists. And did we mention that there was another detour into the world of landscaping? There is a lot on Micheal Woolheater's plate these days and a lot to learn in today's Cutler Business Beat about the importance of small businesses working together.

Michael Woolheater created and designed a photography studio that features 12 windows and 1800 square feet for photography and videography. The wall-to-wall lifestyle settings are ideal for seniors, portraits, business photography, lingerie/boudoir, families, and everything in between. Studio 1912 is located at 104 North Krohn Place in Sioux Falls. You can reach Michael by phone at 605-351-3121.