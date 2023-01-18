We think it’s safe to say that when you have a headache, you want it gone as quickly as possible. Whether you’re someone who deals with them often or just once in awhile, we have a home remedy that could help you get rid of the pain without medicine. Emily Paulsen is an essential oils specialist. She knows how irritating it can be to have a headache that won’t go away. So, she stopped by to demonstrate a couple of essential oils blends that you can use to help ease both headaches and nasal decongestion.

Essential oils for headaches: Peppermint, Frankincense and Copaiba.

Essential oils for nasal decongestion: Peppermint, Eucalyptus, Breathe and DigestZen.