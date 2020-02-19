Essential oil remedies to use during pregnancy

Emily Paulsen is with Essential Healing Drops. And although you should always check with your doctor about using any over-the-counter or holistic remedies during pregnancy, she has some suggestions about which essential oils may help and when to try them.
Peri Spray Blend:
1 cup witch hazel (alcohol free)
4 TBSP aloe vera gel
10 drops Tea Tree
10 drops Lavender
10 drops Frankincense
10 drop Helichrysum
10 drops Immortelle blend
*Add above to an 8oz or 16 oz spray bottle
Beautiful New Baby (Uplifting postpartum diffuser blend):
3 drops Frankincense
1 drop Bergamot
1 drop Clary Sage
1 drop Wild Orange
1 drop Grapefruit