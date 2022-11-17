If you’ve watched the show over the last few winters, you know that Ashley Thompson is a big fan of embracing the season. From the skiing to the ice fishing, spending time in the great outdoors all winter is at the top of her to-do list. After all, spending all that time in the cold outdoors makes walking into a cozy home even more rewarding.



If you’re looking to make your home even cozier, we were joined by essential oils expert, Emily Paulson on today’s show. She joined us to show us how we can embrace winter and bring a festive touch to our homes with the help of essential oils, and maybe a mocktail or two.

Emily Paulsen and Ashley Thompson on the KELOLAND Living set

Cosmo Mocktail with Stevia



Ingredients

2 parts cranberry juice

1/2 part orange juice

1/4 lime, freshly squeezed

1 drop Lime essential oil

2 drops Wild Orange essential oil

*Sugar-free simple syrup*

1/4 cup warm water

3 1/2 tablespoons Stevia sweetener

Diffuser recipes:

Snow Angels

3 Frankincense

2 Wild Orange

2 Peppermint

Sleigh Bells

3 Wild Orange

2 Peppermint

2 Cypress

2 Holiday Joy

Essential oils

Spiced Cider

3 Wild Orange

2 Cinnamon Bark

2 Clove

1 Ginger