Essential oil diffuser recipes

A signature scent is something that businesses, and celebrities around the world utilize to establish themselves and make a lasting memory. Regardless of if a scent takes you back to your favorite store, a day at the spa or a dream vacation, the perfect scent can transport you. So, how can you build your own perfect scent for your home? Emily Paulsen is an essential oils expert with Essential Healing Drops. She’s here to show us how we can use essential oils, and a diffuser, to create a memory-making smell perfect for your home.
