Envive Chiropractic shares ways to make your at-home workspace more ergonomic

Envive Chiropractic has three South Dakota locations to serve you. You can schedule an appointment with the Sioux Falls and Howard clinics by calling 336-1188. In Brandon, the number to call is 582- 3944. You can also schedule an appointment with any of Envive’s clinics through their website at enviveonline.com.

If you’d like more information about how to correctly set up your home office and see stretches and exercises you can do to alleviate your neck, shoulder and back pain, download Envive’s free Work From Home Guide. The 10-page workbook is available online at enviveonline.com.