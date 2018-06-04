It’s official, you now have less than one week to find something for the mothers in your lives- whether it’s your own mom, your mother in law, or the mother of your children. We are showing six different items to show you some ideas if you’re still unsure what to get. You also have a chance to win one of these gifts as part of our Gifts Galore Contest.
You have from now through Thursday to submit your entry. You must include your name, phone number, email address, and date of birth to enter. We’ll announce the winners Friday on the show.
Alice’sAttic Dolls Clothes
Corner of 26th and Marion Rd
(605) 334-5406
alicesatticdollclothes.com
Olive Destination
Louise Ave & Dawley Village
(605) 271-2220
olivedestination.com
Hair Essence
401 E 8th St
(605) 335-0033
hairessenceaveda.com
Conversation Piece
301 S Minnesota Ave
(605) 271-4783
conversationpiecesf.com
Brushy Creek Gifts
815 S Marion Rd
(605) 271-5450
brushycreekgifts.com
South Dakota Beef Industry Council
(605) 224-4722
sdbeef.org
Enter For A Chance To Win Our June Gifts Galore Contest
