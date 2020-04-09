Enjoy this virtual kindermusik class!

1  of  2
Whether your child is the next Adele, or he or she should probably reserve their singing voice for the shower, your kids are sure to benefit from some form of music education. Emily Anderson is the owner of Kindermusik by Bright Beginnings Studios. She’s here to share some fun ideas to incorporate music into your child’s day while you’re at home. She’s even going to share a special mini-class just for our KELOLAND Living viewers, so get ready to move to the music.

Find out more about Emily’s classes at BrightBeginningsYourVirtuoso.com.

