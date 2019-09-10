Enjoy Some Brews at FernsonFest 2019

Blake Thompson and Derek Fernholz, the co-founders of Fernson Brewing Company, give us all the details up their upcoming FernsonFest 2019.

Tastings are available at either Fernson’s Brewery Tap room Wednesdays thru Sundays or at their downtown location, seven days a week. If you’d like to know more, you can call them at 605-789-3822 or check out their website at f ernson.com .

Don’t forget to take advantage of the ticket pre-sale for FernsonFest this Saturday. Tickets can be purchase online at fernson.com or at either of their taprooms for just ten dollars per person. Tickets will be 15-dollars on Saturday the day of FernsonFest.

Fernson Downtown

332. S Phillips Ave

Sioux Falls, SD, 57104



Fernson Brewing Company

1400 E. Robur Dr.

Sioux Falls, SD, 57104

